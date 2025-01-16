Cars’ sale up 51% to 46,398 units during July-December

Recent data released by the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturing Association (PAMA) showed that the sale of cars during the first six months of the current financial year 2024-25 increased by 51.32 percent compared to the same months last year.

According to the data, 46,398 cars were sold during the months under review, compared to 30,662 units in the same months last year.

The breakup figures showed that 6,404 units of Honda Civic and City were sold during July-December 2024-25 compared to the sale of 3,938 units during July-December 2023-24. Toyota Corolla and Yaris cars sales increased by 82.47 percent as it went up to 9,633 units from 5,279 units in the previous year.

Suzuki Swift’s sales also rose by 60.71 percent as its sales surged from 2,230 units to 3,584 units this year.

Sales of Suzuki Cultus declined to 1,130 units during the first six months of the current year, whereas during the same months last year, the sale was recorded at 1,062 units while the sale of Suzuki WagonR also decreased to 1,159 units from 1,829 units last year.

Suzuki Alto’s sales witnessed an increase of 46.16 percent from 13,405 units to 19,594 units during the current year, whereas the sales of Suzuki Bolan surged to 3,013 units as opposed to sales of 1,179 units in the same months of last year.