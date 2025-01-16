Gold price per tola jumps Rs2,900

Gold prices in Pakistan increased on Wednesday in line with their rise in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola gained Rs2,900, clocking in at Rs280,800. Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs240,741 after it registered an increase of Rs2,487, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). On Tuesday, gold price per tola decreased Rs1,400 to settle at Rs277,900. The international rate of gold increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,690 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $29 during the day.