Salman Khan invites specially challenged kid to host ‘Bigg Boss’

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan showcased his generosity on the sets of the reality television show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, as he fulfilled the dream of a specially challenged kid by allowing him to host the show.

The actor welcomed the specially-abled child on the sets of the show, greeting him with a bright smile.

As the boy expressed his desire to host the show, Salman graciously invited him on stage and gave him the opportunity to live his dream.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘Sikandar’.

The film marks his return to the big screen after more than a year. The superstar was last seen in ‘Tiger 3’. The teaser is further elevated by an electrifying background score composed by the acclaimed Santosh Narayanan, whose music perfectly complements the intensity and grandeur of the visuals.