Neoliberalism and Erosion of Human Values

Ethos of Neoliberalism, propounded by scholars like Hayek, Friedman and Buchanan and associated with the economic policies of Thatcher in England and Regan in the USA, advocated that earning profit through competitive marketing of goods and ideas is the very ethics of capitalistic philosophy.

This ethos furthered itself in almost every institution and the social fabric, necessarily resulting in earning money through selling education. This happened exactly against the spirit of education for all the responsibility of the state. Consequently, a large number of private educational institutions were established and converted into profit machines and huge dividends from the investment. This happened especially in universities where universities were modelled as corporations surviving on their profits and earnings under the banner of a capitalistic view of educational services.

But this, like any other philosophy, impacted the general human thinking who ever graduated through such educational institutions. For people, appearances of possessions became the prime objectives of life which put behind the ethical and moral values. The wish to acquire more and more material things and manifest them as a sign of one’s richness killed the ethical and moral values of modern societies and promoted the death of human relationships.

The wish to acquire more and more material things and manifest them as a sign of one’s richness killed the ethical and moral values of modern societies.

Pakistan is no exception to such a profit-mongering approach and therefore Pakistani people adopted it quickly and followed it rather blindly. Universities and colleges mushroomed under the guise of promoting and assisting society to increase the quantity and quality of education, converted themselves into money-minting machines and their product though with good GPAs gave little consideration to human values.

This permeated the entire society and so one can witness all types of social evils rampant in Pakistan being practised far and wide and the neoliberalist policy of the educational institutions seems to be working on the basis of a whole new attitude of the people. The public sector educational institutions could not save themselves from this challenge when these too were straight-jacketed by the financial institutions and were forced to raise their charges and begin to sell education.

On the one hand, the neoliberalist philosophy of life made education almost beyond the reach of the middle and lower class but also on the other hand, introduced a lack of empathy and human values for which education was supposed to play a significant part.

Now wealth and possession of material objects and the show of them is the norm of life. Many must wage a load of struggle to keep up appearances and to maintain their status. This brings in corruption, nepotism, bribery, kickbacks, and commission-type crimes against humanity. The essential first causality in this scenario is the merit.

We in Pakistan need to reverse this trend to keep our society healthy and strong by preferring character building to capital building because this is the only mode through which morally healthy generations of human beings can be promoted.

This would significantly curtail corrupt tendencies and the exhibition of material products and one’s possessions side by side, reducing the craze for the acquisition of such things. Instead of becoming the victim of the negative sides of the neoliberalist policy, one must popularize the acquisition of skills which provide intelligently trained minds to run the industrial wheels of society.

This would largely eliminate the ratio of joblessness by fulfilling the technical requirement of the socio-economic set-up of the country. Above all, it is necessary to inculcate the value of human relations in Pakistani society by teaching the youth how to make human relationships meaningful. If such an ethically strong and moral values-based educational economy is developed, it can mitigate the evil side of the neoliberalist philosophy, especially when it cannot be denied in any way.

The writer is a professor of English at Government Emerson University, Multan. He can be reached at zeadogar@hotmail.com and Tweets @Profzee