PM orders cooperation with Interpol against human traffickers

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday called on the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to work with international police organization Interpol for the extradition of suspects running the “heinous business of human trafficking abroad.”

The issue of illegal immigration has been in the spotlight in the South Asian nation since last month following the death of five Pakistanis when a migrant boat capsized off the southern Greek island of Gavdos.

The tragedy, which occurred on Dec. 14, underscored the perilous journeys many migrants undertake due to military or political conflicts in their home countries or in search of better financial prospects.

On Wednesday, Sharif presided over a review meeting to discuss progress on actions taken against human trafficking.

“Prime Minister instructed the FIA to seek cooperation from Interpol for the extradition of the most wanted smugglers running the heinous business of human trafficking abroad,” the PM’s office said in a statement.

“Ministry of Information and Broadcasting should run an effective awareness campaign about illegal foreign travel and human trafficking.”

Authorities told Sharif dozens of traffickers had been arrested in 2024 and several government officials who were found to be facilitating them had been dismissed and several more were facing disciplinary action.

“Punitive measures are being taken against government officials involved in human trafficking,” the statement added. “Assets worth over Rs 500 million of human traffickers have been seized and the process of confiscating more is underway rapidly … Special prosecutors have been appointed to prosecute human traffickers.”

In 2023, hundreds of migrants, including 262 Pakistanis, drowned when an overcrowded vessel traveling from Libya capsized and sank in international waters off the southwestern Greek coastal town of Pylos.