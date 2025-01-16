Pakistan smoking-related deaths surpass S Asia, global averages: survey

Pakistan’s annual smoking-related death rate of 91.1 per 100,000 people significantly exceeds both the South Asian and global averages, according to an analysis by Gallup Pakistan on Tuesday, based on the Global Burden of Disease 2024 report.

Smoking is often initiated at a young age in Pakistan, with many individuals beginning the habit during adolescence. Although laws exist to prevent the sale of cigarettes to anyone under 18 and prohibit sales near schools, enforcement remains weak.

The affordability of cigarettes further contributes to the easy accessibility of tobacco products for youth. Early initiation is additionally driven by peer pressure and the perceived glamor associated with smoking, despite restrictions on promotional activities.

“According to the Global Burden of Disease 2024, Pakistan reports an annual death rate from smoking of 91.1 per 100,000 people, notably higher than the averages for South Asia (78.1) and the rest of the world (72.6),” Gallup said.

“Between 1990 and 2021, Pakistan experienced a 35 percent relative decrease in smoking-related death rates, which is lower than the reductions achieved by India (37 percent), South Asia (38 percent), and the global average (42 percent),” it added.

Gallup also mentioned data from the World Health Organization, saying it showed that purchasing 100 packs of the most-sold cigarette brand requires 3.7 percent of the GDP per capita, significantly lower than India’s 9.8 percent and Bangladesh’s 4.2 percent.

However, cigarette affordability is still decreasing in the country, with the share of GDP per capita needed to buy 100 packs rising by 38 percent between 2012 and 2022 due to price increases.

Gallup also quoted its own 2022 opinion poll, saying 80 percent of smokers in the country expressed a desire to quit smoking.