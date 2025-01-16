Sindh govt making efforts to recover three abducted youth

The Sindh government has taken notice of the abduction of three young men from Karachi in Ghotki. According to initial reports, criminals from the kachcha area lured the youths all the way from Karachi to Ghotki and then kidnapped them for ransom.

Sindh government spokesperson Mr. Sukhdev Asradas Hemnani strongly condemned the incident, stating that the Sindh Government is taking this matter very seriously.

He assured the families that law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly for the recovery of abductees and to arrest the kidnappers as soon as possible. Ghotki and Kashmore police are jointly working on the case, he stated.

Mr Hemnani emphasized that protecting the lives and property of citizens is Sindh Government’s top priority. He promised that efforts will continue until the abducted youths are safely reunited with their families.