NAB Lahore recovers Rs 510.12m from illegal housing society

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Lahore has recovered Rs 510.12 million from an illegal private housing society, La Villa De Paris, and distributed the amount among the affectees.

NAB Lahore spokesperson told the media here Wednesday that the amount was distributed among 887 victims holding 3,869 claims. Director General (DG) NAB Lahore Amjad Majeed Aulakh said that by adopting a pragmatic strategy of mutual settlement, NAB Lahore effectively initiated the process of returning Rs. 1.172 billion to the victims of well-known housing scandal, La Villa De Paris (Pvt) Limited. He said that on June 14, 2023, the bureau launched an investigation into the housing scandal and found out that hard-earned money of 1,346 people was pilfered by the society. A total of 8,790 claims were submitted with NAB, on which, the society administration was forced to return the money to the victims without causing delay. Although, a significant amount had been returned to the victims, with assurances of full compensation to all by February 2025.

In the first phase, 887 victims bearing 3,869 claims have been returned Rs. 510.12 million (in the shape of cash or plots), which is 66 per cent of the total victims. However, the society administration assured that the remaining 34 per cent of the victims would also be compensated by February 15, 2025.

Chairman NAB Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed issued clear instructions that all possible steps should be taken to prioritise compensation of losses to common citizens.