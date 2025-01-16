Karot hydropower project a key CPEC initiative for clean energy: report

A group of media representatives and parliamentarians visited the Karot Hydropower Project, a key initiative under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

During the visit, the delegation was briefed on the project’s importance, including its annual generation of 720 MW of clean electricity and its contribution of 3,206 GWh to Pakistan’s national grid.

The delegation observed the project’s role in mitigating climate change by reducing approximately 3.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, Gwadar Pro reported on Wednesday.

Senior Advisor at China Three Gorges South Asia Investment Ltd (CSAIL) informed the delegation that the reliable and affordable electricity produced by the project will enhance industrial productivity and support the growth of sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services, which rely heavily on consistent energy supply.

“Additionally, the project’s long-term operation will decrease Pakistan’s dependency on energy imports, thereby boosting the country’s energy security and economic stability,” he said.

As a single power generation hydropower complex, the Karot HPP comprises a rock fill dam, spillway, powerhouse, diversion tunnels, head race power tunnels, and tail race tunnels.

Developed under the Power Policy 2002 on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis, the project has a concession period of 30 years and is a prioritized initiative under CPEC.

During its construction phase, the project created around 5,000 local jobs and currently employs about 200 local workers and 25 Chinese nationals.

The total project cost is approximately USD 1.74 billion, with an installed capacity of 720 MW and an average annual electricity output of 3,206 GWh.

Moreover, the project has undertaken various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, including the establishment of schools, healthcare facilities, vocational training programs, and the development of essential infrastructure such as roads and water supply systems.

The delegation appreciated these efforts, commending the project for not only addressing Pakistan’s energy challenges but also fostering socio-economic development.

The visit highlighted the strength of Pakistan-China collaboration, showcasing how mutual cooperation and innovation can lead to sustainable progress. A spokesperson for the Karot Hydropower Project emphasized that the initiative reflects a broader vision of empowering communities and supporting a green energy future, addressing energy shortages, combating climate change, and improving the quality of life for the local population.