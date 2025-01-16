Sharjeel Memon vows to prioritize people’s welfare

A key meeting of the newly appointed spokespersons of the Sindh government was held in Karachi under the chairmanship of Senior Minister for Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting discussed issues related to enhancing the provincial government’s communication strategy and effectively addressing public concerns. The meeting was attended by Ganhor Khan Isran, Heer Soho, Nadir Nabil Gabol, Sukhdev Asardas Hemnani, Buland Khan Junejo, Seemta Afzal Syed, Syed Tahseen Abidi, Syeda Aqraba Fatima, Mustafa Abdullah Baloch, Secretary Information Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon.

The meeting comprehensively discussed strategies for effective publicity of the government’s narrative, promotion of media relations and public welfare projects by the Sindh government.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon said that being a government spokesperson is a huge responsibility, the Sindh government has entrusted you with this responsibility, the government wants the people to be fully aware of the government’s projects for the people.

He said that we should ensure that the people are well informed about the government’s efforts and programs, we should ensure that people have access to positive information and end their frustrations.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that under the visionary leadership of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the guidance of President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, public service is the commitment of the Sindh government, the Pakistan People’s Party has always prioritized the welfare of the people.

He said that our spokespersons play an important role in combating misinformation and highlighting our achievements, all government spokespersons should work as a coordinated team for the development initiatives and policies of the Sindh government.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that along with public communication, we also have to focus on social media, work together with each other, transparency and effective communication are important to maintain trust with the people of Sindh.

Separately, the Sindh government has resolved to intensify efforts to promote movies, dramas, and documentaries while encouraging artists and playwrights to raise public awareness, showcase local talent, and develop narratives opposing terrorism and extremism. The first meeting of the Content and Production Oversight Board was held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon. During the meeting, Minister Memon emphasized the importance of providing special encouragement to new filmmakers and playwrights.

The first meeting of the Content and Production Oversight Board was attended by Sindh Information Secretary Nadeem-ur-Rehman Memon, DG (PR) Saleem Khan, Director of Films Hizbullah Memon, and Deputy Director Sarang Latif Chandio. Board members Qazi Asad Abid, Warda Salim, Nimra Malik, Azan Sami Khan, and Hassan Asghar Naqvi were also present.

Speaking at the meeting, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Sindh government is committed to promoting drama, film, and other creative works to foster democratic values and cultivate a healthy society in the province. He emphasized that the establishment of the Content and Production Oversight Board aims to drive social development through these initiatives.

He stated that new writers and production houses creating innovative dramas and films will be encouraged, with necessary financial support provided to complete their projects, subject to the board’s approval.

During the meeting, DGPR Sindh Saleem Khan provided an overview of the objectives and policy guidelines for establishing the Content and Production Oversight Board.

Speaking at the meeting, Qazi Asad Abid praised the Sindh government’s efforts to establish the board and make it operational within a short timeframe. He highlighted that the primary objective of the Content and Production Oversight Board is to promote new talent.

During the meeting, members shared detailed suggestions to enhance the effectiveness of the Content and Production Oversight Board. It was emphasized that production houses should submit a basic outline of their work by next week. The board will review their submissions in the next meeting.