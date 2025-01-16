Punjab CTD arrests 23 terrorists of banned organizations

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Punjab province foiled a major terrorist plan by arresting 23 terrorists belonging to a banned organization during operations in different areas of Punjab. 7 extremely dangerous terrorists of Fitna-ul-Khawarij arrested from Lahore along with explosives and a map of an important educational institution

According to the spokesperson, CTD Punjab conducted 200 intelligence-based operations in different districts of the province to effectively deal with any untoward incident of terrorism, in which 200 suspects were questioned and 23 terrorists were arrested along with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

The arrested terrorists include Abdul Razaq, Muhammad Ismail, Wajahat Ali, Yousuf Raza, Nazrullah, Abu Bakr, Tariq, Naseem Zaban, Shahid, etc. He added that the terrorists are affiliated with Fitna Khawarij and other organizations.

He said that these terrorists were arrested during intelligence-based operations in Lahore, Jhelum, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Gujarat, Mianwali, Sargodha, and Faisalabad.

Explosives 15491 grams, detonators 4, Safety fuse wire 74 feet, IED bombs 4, Pamphlets of banned organization 75, Magazine .36110 rupees cash have been recovered from the possession of terrorists

The spokesperson said that the terrorists had planned to target important buildings in Lahore and other cities. He added that 21 cases have been registered against the arrested terrorists and further investigation is being carried out.

He said that during the current week, 9471 combing operations were also conducted with the cooperation of local police and security agencies, 217508 people were checked, 1033 suspects were arrested, 946 FIRs were registered and 593 recoveries were made.

Counter Terrorism Department Punjab is diligently pursuing its goal of a safe Punjab and no stone will be left unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars, he said. In case of any relevant information, call the helpline Counter Terrorism Department Punjab on 0800 11111.