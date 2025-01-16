IHC declares PARC chairman’s appointment void

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday terminated the appointment of Chairman Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) and instructed him to leave the office charge.

The court also directed the government to appoint a new chairman PARC after fulfilling the legal procedure.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar announced the verdict which was previously reserved after hearing arguments from the respondent.

In its judgment, the court terminated the office memorandum regarding the appointment of chairman PARC.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had adopted the stance that legal procedure was not followed in appointment of the chairman PARC and prayed the court to terminate the notification regarding his appointment.