Sonu Sood claims Salman Khan stole from him

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood claimed that his’Dabangg’ co-star Salman Khan’s entry in their song ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’, took away the spotlight from him.

Actor Sonu Sood, who essayed antagonistic Chedi Singh in Salman Khan’s action comedy ‘Dabangg’, revealed that the Bollywood superstar first took away the lead role of Chulbul Pandey from him and then also stole the show with his smashing entry in the item song ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’, which was initially supposed to star only him with Malaika Arora.

Sood revealed that director Abhinav Kashyap, who made his debut with the cop flick, is a very good friend of his and proposed the story to him while working with the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. “He told me he was writing a cop story with a character named Chulbul Pandey and said we would do it together,” recalled the ‘Happy New Year’ actor. “I was very excited.”

He shared that upon hearing the story later, Khan got interested in the character’s name Chulbul Pandey and said ‘yes’ to do it.

Therefore, Kashyap then approached Sood with the antagonist’s role Chedi Singh but the actor refused.

“Many people tried to convince me, including Arbaaz [Khan] bhai, but I refused because I wasn’t able to understand that character,” he remembered. “They asked me, ‘What is the problem with the role, why aren’t you doing it?’ I asked Abhinav to twist the role a bit. Let’s write it more for the next 2-3 days. And, I need a song in the film. I asked them to include an item number.”

Sood shared that he was excited to do the song with the choreographer Farah Khan but then got to know from the director that Khan wanted to be a part of the song as well.

The actor confessed that he was disappointed and added, “I said, ‘It is my song, how will he come in between like that’. I told them that it’s wrong, I only had one song. But finally, whatever happened, happened for the good, that people still remember the song,” he concluded. Notably Indian musician Lalit Pandit wrote the item number ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’, while singer Mamta Sharma lent her vocals to the song. It was one of the most popular songs of the blockbuster album.