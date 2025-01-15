PCB Level-2 Coaching course starts

Eight Pakistan internationals (men and women) cricketers are among the 30 participants who are taking part in the Level 2 Coaching course, which commenced today at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore. The course will conclude on Sunday, 19 January. Pakistan Test cricketers include Azhar Ali (97 Tests, 53 ODIs), Bilawal Bhatti (two Tests, 10 ODIs, 9 T20Is), Naved Latif (one Test, 11 ODIs), Shadab Khan (six Tests, 70 ODIs, 104 T20Is), Wahab Riaz (27 Tests, 91 ODIs, 36 T20Is) and Yasir Shah (48 Tests, 25 ODIs, two T20Is) are taking part in the six-day course, while Pakistan international Asad Ali (four ODIs, two T20Is) and former Pakistan Women’s captain Bismah Maroof (136 ODIs, 140 T20Is) are also taking part in the course. The participants in the course will be taught on the advance coaching skills which include power hitting, modern technical and tactical aspects of the game. The course will also include work on communications skills and work related to mental and physical strength on the players along with modern day game planning and how to execute it. The course will be conducted by former Test cricketer –Saqlain Mushtaq and former international cricketer Dr Imran Abbas alongside NCA coaches including Abdul Majeed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mauhtashim Rashid, Rahat Abbas Asadi and Saboor Ahmed. At the conclusion of the course, the participants will be given three months to complete their assignments. The successful participants will be awarded Level 2 coaching certificates. Participants (in alphabetical order): Abdul Nasir, Afaq Rahim, Akhlaq Ahmed, Ali Manzoor, Asad Ali, Azhar Ali, Badshah Hussain, Bilawal Bhatti, Bismah Maroof, Fahad-Ul-Haq, Gulraiz Sadaf, Hammad Ul Hassan, Imran, Irfan Anwar, Kashif Parwez, Khalid Usman, Mohammad Asif Hussain, Mohammad Kamran Hussain, Naveed Ahmad, Naveed Latif, Pervaiz Iqbal, Rameez Ahmed, Sajjad Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Syed Ali Raza Naqvi, Syed Hashmat Ali Shah, Taimor Khan, Umaid Asif, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.