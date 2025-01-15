Pakistani Exports: US, China, UK lead the way

The United States (US) remained the top export destination of Pakistani products during the first five months of the current financial year 2024-25, followed by China and the United Kingdom (UK).

Total exports to the US during July-November 2024-25 were recorded at US $2512.809 million against the exports of US $2299.165 million during July-November 2023-24, showing an increase of 9.29 percent, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by China, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $1053.161 million against the exports of US $1223.702 million last year, showing a decrease of 13.93 percent.

UK was the third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $935.018 million during the month under review against the exports of US $863.481 million, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to UAE stood at US $925.594 million against US $817.848 million last year while the exports to Germany were recorded at US $707.649 million against US $613.778 million last year, data said.

During July-November 2024-25, the exports to Holland were recorded at $621.164 million against $560.266 million whereas the exports to Italy stood at $480.727 million against $501.999 million. Pakistan’s exports to Spain were recorded at $600.871 million against the exports of US $638.846 million while the exports to Afghanistan were recorded at $406.674 million against $234.563 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $313.998 million against US $241.960 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $230.857 million against US $207.183 million while the exports to Belgium stood at US $257.895 million against US $236.207 million.

Pakistan’s exports to Saudi Arabia were recorded at US $303.421 million during the current year compared to US $275.619 million last year whereas the exports to Turkiye stood at US $136.769 million against US $158.843 million.