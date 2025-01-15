PRA takes major step to expand tax base

Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) has announced a comprehensive strategy to identify and bring unregistered tax defaulters into the tax net.

Through utilizing the expertise of government officials at the district and tehsil levels, the PRA aims to gather data on unregistered individuals involved in various taxable services.

PRA spokesperson told the media here Tuesday that at district level, the function of broadening of tax base was entrusted to Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), while at Tehsil level, the relevant Assistant Commissioners would oversee data collection.

Under the Punjab Sales Tax on Services Act, the initiative would target unregistered entities including marriage halls, hotels, motels, guest houses, catering, restaurants, cable TV operations, and internet services.

Moreover, data relevant to builders, real estate agents, property dealers, automobile dealers, beauty parlors, salons, clinics, tour operators, commission agents, and a total of 21 identified service providers would be collected. To facilitate the operation, the PRA had granted officials powers under the relevant sections of the PRA Act for a two-year period. The move aims to expand the tax net and ensure compliance by identifying unregistered individuals and businesses, marking a significant step toward strengthening the revenue framework in Punjab.