PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 574 more points

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining losing 574.11 more points, a positive change of 0.50 percent, closing at 114,804.17 points as compared to 114,230.06 points on the last trading day.

A total of 589,463,320 shares were traded during the day as compared to 521,209,059 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs32.584 billion against Rs. 28.287 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 463 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 269 of them recorded gains and 137 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 57 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 42,527,928 shares at Rs 7.21 per share, Pak Refinery with 38,066,803 shares at Rs.41.50 per share and K-Electric Limited with 33,447,471 shares at Rs.5.00 per share. Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.84.54 per share price, closing at Rs 950.05, whereas the runner-up was Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs 70.90 rise in its per share price to Rs.789.76. Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 58.04 per share closing at Rs 7,435.93 followed by Pakistan Engineering Company Limited with Rs 56.55 decline to close at Rs.600.01.