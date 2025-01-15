‘Lost all faith in courts’, Bushra Bibi tells judge

Bushra Bibi, the wife of former prime minister Imran Khan, conveyed her lack of confidence in the country’s legal system during a hearing in an anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday.

The case, presided over by Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, relates to allegations that a vehicle was driven into Rangers’ personnel. During the hearing, the judge told Bushra that legal protocols had been followed, stating, “It has taken some time, but legal protocols have been followed.”

In response, Bushra Bibi replied, “That is not an issue, but we have lost faith in the courts.”

Judge Sipra disagreed with her statement, assuring, “It is not like that everywhere. The justice system, despite its flaws, is functioning. If it collapses, society itself will cease to exist. You have appeared before me in other hearings as well.” Bushra further elaborated on her concerns, sharing a troubling experience during a previous trial. She recounted an incident where a judge’s blood pressure rose to 200, yet he continued to pass a verdict against them. “There is law in this country, but no justice. Imran Khan is imprisoned for defending the Constitution. Everything we’ve gone through has destroyed our faith in the legal system,” she said.

After hearing her arguments, the court granted Bushra interim bail in the case registered at the Ramna Police Station, extending the relief until February 7. Earlier on Monday, a local court in Islamabad dismissed three pre-arrest bail petitions filed by Bushra Bibi, wife of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan.

Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka heard the petitions on cases linked to the November 26 protests, Express News reported. Prosecutor Iqbal Kakhar and defence counsel Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry appeared in court during the proceedings. Bushra Bibi’s lawyer submitted an application seeking exemption from appearance.