Eight khwarij killed in two KP IBOs: ISPR

Security forces killed eight khwarij in two intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Tuesday.

The military’s media wing said that the IBOs were held in Tank and Khyber districts of the province.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Tank District on reported presence of khwarij,” the ISPR said. It added that during the conduct of operation, security forces effectively engaged khwarij location and resultantly six of them were killed. In another encounter that took place in general area Tirah valley, Khyber District, security forces successfully neutralized two khwarij.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR added. Earlier on January 12, the ISPR said that the security forces killed nine khwarij terrorists in two separate engagements in North Waziristan districts.

“An intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in general area Dosalli, on reported presence of Khwarij.” During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij location and resultantly, six Khwarij were killed, while two Khwarij were apprehended,” the ISPR added In another intelligence based operation conducted in general area Esham, North Waziristan District, three Khwarij were neutralised by security forces, while two got injured.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.