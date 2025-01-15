In a first, Sindh govt to launch eco-friendly EV taxi service: Memon

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that as a nation, our priorities are shifting. People lose their lives in accidents, and some are left with disabilities. Our priority should be to serve humanity in every possible way. The concept of road safety arises from a commitment to humanity, and it is imperative that we all contribute by adhering to traffic rules.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Consumer Road Safety Award ceremony organized by the Consumer Association of Pakistan in Karachi, Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated: “I congratulate all the organizers on the successful Consumer Road Safety Award ceremony. This organization is doing remarkable work with the noble aim of saving human lives.”

He emphasized the importance of respecting traffic rules and educating children about them. He also highlighted the need for awareness, noting that a few moments of haste can not only ruin lives but also create difficulties for others.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that when young children drive, it reflects the negligence and irresponsibility of their parents. He urged the media to play its role in raising awareness about traffic rules, emphasizing that violations not only breach regulations but also lead to numerous negative consequences.

He remarked that in the past, traffic policemen in Karachi were targeted and even killed, yet they remained steadfast and undeterred. He acknowledged their dedication, noting that traffic policemen work tirelessly, standing for hours in the scorching sun, intense heat, and even in cold weather. He emphasized that when traffic policemen stop someone, it is for their safety, and he honored them as our national heroes. He stated that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, President Asif Ali Zardari, and the Chief Minister have given clear directives to expand mass transit. He acknowledged that environmental pollution is a significant challenge and announced that the Sindh government is set to launch an eco-friendly electric vehicle (EV) taxi service for the first time. This initiative will benefit both the environment and the country while creating new employment opportunities.