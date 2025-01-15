Ayaz Sadiq meets Ambassador of Turkiye

Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday expressed confidence that deepening parliamentary ties between the Pakistan and Turkiye would serve to further strengthen bilateral relations.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu he highlighted the enduring relationship between the two nations, which is deeply rooted in shared religion, history, culture, and a sense of brotherhood said a news release.

While emphasizing the long-standing and strong ties between Pakistan and Turkiye Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said ,”Pakistan and Turkiye are like one soul in two bodies.”

The speaker further underscored the deep affection and attachment that the people of Pakistan have for Turkiye, acknowledging the significant sacrifices made by the Turkish people in defending democracy and preserving national sovereignty. Ayaz Sadiq also pointed out that both countries share unanimity of views on key regional and global issues, particularly on Kashmir, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and Karabakh.

He noted that Pakistan and Turkiye have consistently supported each other’s positions on these matters within international forums and reaffirmed the importance of continuing this mutual support.\ “The Pakistan-Turkiye Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly plays a vital role in advancing parliamentary diplomacy and fostering stronger connections between our two nations,” he stated.

He also stressed the importance of enhancing parliamentary exchanges, which he believes will contribute to greater understanding and cooperation between lawmakers from both countries. Ambassador Dr. Irfan Neziroglu warmly commended the Speaker’s remarks and reiterated Turkiye’s high regard for its fraternal relationship with Pakistan.

He affirmed that the bond of love, respect, and mutual fraternity between the peoples of the two nations is deeply cherished in Turkey. The Turkish Ambassador further emphasized the significant role of parliamentary diplomacy in strengthening the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Turkiye. He also reiterated Turkiye’s commitment to deepening bilateral trade relations and expressed Turkiye’s willingness to explore new avenues for collaboration, building on the existing cooperation and moving beyond the framework of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs).