MWL supports UNICEF to meet children’s needs in Pakistan, Chad and Afghanistan

UNICEF and The Muslim World League (MWL) have signed a US$1.5 million agreement to enhance education and skill-building programmes in Chad and Pakistan and to improve maternal, newborn and childcare services in Afghanistan.

The agreement was signed by UNICEF Representative to Pakistan, Abdullah A. Fadil, on behalf of UNICEF’s Executive Director, Catherine Russell, and MWL’s General Manager of Strategic Partnerships, Dr. Shaima Alluqmani, on the sidelines of the global conference on Muslim World League Initiative Hosted by Pakistan “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities”, held in Islamabad, Pakistan.

‘The climate crisis and digital divide are critical challenges faced by children in Pakistan every day. Providing vulnerable children and youth, especially girls, with the education and skills they need will empower them to reach their full potential and help Pakistan prosper. We look forward to working with the Muslim World League to help ensure that no girl is left behind,’ said UNICEF Representative to Pakistan, Abdullah A. Fadil.

The agreement will support the “Green Skills Training Programme for Non-Formal Education Students” in Pakistan to equip adolescents – especially girls – with essential green skills and digital skills. This programme will enhance their employability and empower them to contribute to a sustainable future.

In Chad, the “Renovation of Koranic Schools in Lac” programme aims to improve access to education and learning environment in Koranic schools. This programme includes teacher training, the construction of 12 classrooms, and the provision of clean water to 500 students in two schools.

As for Afghanistan, the “Improving Quality of Care for Maternal, Newborn and Childcare Health Services (MNCH)” programme was designed to increase access to and utilization of high-quality MNCH services across the country through strengthening health facilities, equipping them with necessary supplies, and improving clinical practices. This program seeks to reduce maternal and newborn mortality and morbidity by ensuring better care and coverage.

Dr. Shaima Al-Luqmani, Director General of Strategic Partnerships at the Muslim World League, stated that the MWL is keen for such agreements to represent an important pillar of the MWL’s initiative: “Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities: Challenges and Opportunities,” through tangible projects that positively impact the future of millions of girls and women in Muslim societies.

Al-Luqmani added that the initiatives and partnerships established by the MWL with various governmental and non-governmental regional and international organizations have emphasized inclusivity in their programs, whether in the field of girls’ education and its related services and institutions, or in raising awareness and correcting misconceptions and misinterpretations that cast doubt on the undisputed legitimate right of girls to receive education.

Muslim World League and UNICEF had partnered for over 14 years, delivering impactful results for children and reaching the most vulnerable with humanitarian supplies and services in education, health, social protection, water and sanitation hygiene ‘WASH’. This longstanding collaboration aims to create sustainable solutions that address the pressing needs of children and their families around the world.