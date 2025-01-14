Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, January 14, 2025


Doping in the spotlight as Sinner beats Jarry at Australian Open

Reuters

Jannik Sinner launched his Australian Open title defence with a 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6-1 win over Nicolas Jarry on Monday in a match that put the players’ contrasting doping cases in the spotlight.

World number one Sinner, who avoided suspension after failing two drug tests last March, was given a good battle on a sun-drenched Rod Laver Arena by the big-serving Chilean who was banned for 11 months in 2020 for doping.

In the lead-up to the match, Jarry had told Chilean newspaper La Tercera that he wished he had “the same support” as Sinner from tennis authorities following his own failed tests.

Sinner remains under a doping cloud, however, with the World Anti-Doping Agency seeking a ban of up to two years at the Court of Arbritration for Sport. A hearing has been set for April.

The saga has taken little toll on the Italian’s tennis; his defeat of world number 36 Jarry was the U.S. Open champion’s 16th win in succession and 15th at the hardcourt Grand Slams.

Submit a Comment