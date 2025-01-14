Doping in the spotlight as Sinner beats Jarry at Australian Open

Jannik Sinner launched his Australian Open title defence with a 7-6(2) 7-6(5) 6-1 win over Nicolas Jarry on Monday in a match that put the players’ contrasting doping cases in the spotlight.

World number one Sinner, who avoided suspension after failing two drug tests last March, was given a good battle on a sun-drenched Rod Laver Arena by the big-serving Chilean who was banned for 11 months in 2020 for doping.

In the lead-up to the match, Jarry had told Chilean newspaper La Tercera that he wished he had “the same support” as Sinner from tennis authorities following his own failed tests.

Sinner remains under a doping cloud, however, with the World Anti-Doping Agency seeking a ban of up to two years at the Court of Arbritration for Sport. A hearing has been set for April.

The saga has taken little toll on the Italian’s tennis; his defeat of world number 36 Jarry was the U.S. Open champion’s 16th win in succession and 15th at the hardcourt Grand Slams.