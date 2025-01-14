Faysal Bank wins award

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of Pakistan’s leading Islamic banks, has been honoured by Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Benchmark (GDEIB) Awards 2025. Faysal Bank secured a remarkable set of 14 awards, comprising 10 Best Practice Awards, and 4 Progressive Category Awards. This accomplishment consolidates the Bank’s position as a leader in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives in Pakistan.

The Bank won 10 accolades in the ‘Best Practice’ category including awards for: Vision, Strategy & Business Impact; Leadership & Accountability; DEI Structure & Implementation; Advancement & Retention; Job Design, Classification & Compensation; Work Life Integration, Flexibility & Benefits; DEI Communications; DEI Learning & Development; Connecting DEI & Sustainability; and Services & Product Development. The 4 awards in the Progressive category were for: Recruitment; Assessment Measurement & Research; Community, Government Relations & Philanthropy; and Marketing & Customer Service.

With a significant 25% increase in the Bank’s inclusivity score from 73% in 2024, to an impressive 88% in 2025, FBL is now among the Top 10 Most Inclusive Organisations, and the Top 2 Most Inclusive Commercial Banks in Pakistan. Notably, FBL also stands out as the only Islamic bank recognised for its inclusive practices, reaffirming its commitment to creating a workplace that celebrates diversity and promotes equity.

Monis Mirza, Head of Human Resources; FBL, said: “Our recognition at the GDEIB Awards 2025 reflects Faysal Bank’s unwavering dedication to fostering a culture of inclusion and equity. This achievement is not merely a milestone-it’s a testament to our sustained commitment to setting new standards for DEI in the banking sector while creating meaningful impact across our communities. We remain committed to building on this foundation and continuing our journey toward an even more equitable, and inclusive future.”