27 terrorists killed in Kacchi IBO

Security forces killed 27 terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Balochistan’s Kacchi district, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Monday. A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the IBO was conducted on Sunday based on the reported terrorist presence. It said security forces “stealthily surrounded and effectively engaged the terrorists’ location”, as a result of which 27 terrorists were “sent to hell” after an intense exchange of fire. “Multiple hideouts, including caches of arms, ammunition and explosives, were also destroyed during the operation,” the statement added. According to the ISPR, the slain terrorists were “involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies”. “Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” the ISPR concluded.