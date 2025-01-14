12 kite-flyers arrested during crackdown across Lahore

Police in Lahore have launched a crackdown against kite-flyers, buyers and arrested 12 accused from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman of Lahore Police said some of arrested kite-flyers were identified as Hyder, Ishtiaq, Imran, Bilal and Ehsan.

SP Cantt Awais Shafiq said that eight kite-flyers were arrested from the jurisdiction of Defence a Police Station and Factory Area while four were arrested from Ghaziabad and Baghbanpura.

Police recovered huge quantity of kite-string and kites from their possession. SP Cantt further said that local police after registering a case against the arrested kite-flyers started investigation.

SP Cantt Awais Shafiq said that anyone who found involved in kite-flying, selling and purchase will be dealt as per law.