£190m corruption a well-thought-out plan, not coincidence: Tarar

Federal Minister for Information, Ataullah Tarar, has claimed that the £190 million mega corruption case was not a coincidence but a well-thought-out plan.

During a press conference with Senator Talal Chaudhry, Minister Tarar stated that the decision on the £190 million case was supposed to be made today, but the accused failed to appear in court. He added that they had developed a habit of not attending court proceedings. Ataullah Tarar pointed out that the accused had used delaying tactics for six years in the foreign funding case.

Similarly, delays had been made in the Toshakhana case, including changes in lawyers and power of attorneys. He emphasised that innocent people do not frequently change their lawyers or power of attorney.

He said that delaying tactics in legal cases had become a regular strategy for them, as they employed all possible means to prolong the trials. Tarar questioned the need for the cabinet to approve the £190 million scam with a “sealed envelope” without presenting the facts to the public.

The Information Minister declared that the £190 million case was the largest corruption scandal in Pakistan’s history, with no other example of such a massive financial fraud. He linked the case to diamond rings, land for the Al-Qadir Trust, and other illicit activities. He stated that this was not a coincidence but a planned scheme. Tarar further remarked that approvals via sealed envelopes are typically made by those who fear exposure. He claimed there was no precedent in history for waiving billions of rupees through fraud.

He alleged that black money was laundered through a fraudulent trust, and the proceeds from this corruption were used to rebuild the person’s house in Lahore. He said the individual responsible had received billions in debt forgiveness and, in return, took billions from the state.

He concluded that those involved in the mega corruption were running from justice because they knew their hands were dirty. Speaking at the same press conference, Senator Talal Chaudhry accused PTI of giving an Islamic touch to corruption. He alleged that the PTI founding chairman and his wife had embezzled funds from the Toshakhana. Instead of facing their cases, he said PTI leaders create the impression of deals being made. He also praised Nawaz Sharif and his family for bravely facing political revenge. He mentioned that Nawaz Sharif had returned from the UK to face the verdict, while one person in the PTI leadership was not even willing to walk a few steps to attend court proceedings and confront the charges against him.

Earlier in the day, an accountability court in Rawalpindi on Monday postponed the announcement of its verdict for the third time in the £190 million case involving former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi. Judge Nasir Javed Rana said that the verdict had been deferred due to the absence of the accused and their legal representatives.

Meanwhile, Azma Bokhari, has criticised leaders of the PTI for evading accountability, claiming that they failed to appear in court despite a waiting judge. Reacting to comments made by PTI leader Barrister Saif, Bukhari stated that the judge waited for two hours, but the accused never arrived in court. She emphasised that corruption is not just about illicitly sending money abroad; money from money laundering that enters the country is considered ‘halal’ corruption.