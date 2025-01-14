Pakistan, Saudi Arabia finalise Hajj 2025 for 179,210 pilgrims

An agreement has been finalised between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia for Hajj 2025. According to the Ministry of Religious Affairs spokesperson, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah signed the agreement for Hajj 2025.

Under the agreement, 179,210 Pakistanis will perform Hajj this year.

The agreement also focuses on providing better facilities for Pakistani pilgrims. Special spaces will be allocated for Pakistani pilgrims at Mina, and the rates will be reduced.

The spokesperson added that the Saudi Minister of Hajj has assured full cooperation in providing better facilities for Pakistani pilgrims. To make the Hajj journey more accessible, convenient, and comfortable, a shorter Hajj program of 20 to 25 days has been introduced.

Pilgrims will have the option to choose accommodation in Madinah for 4 to 8 days. Each pilgrim will receive a specially designed bag containing a Pakistani flag, a QR code for identification, and relevant information.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs spokesperson also mentioned that a special mobile app will provide all information to pilgrims on their mobile phones.

Pilgrims can stay updated on their Hajj group details, training schedules, flight information, accommodation in Saudi Arabia, payments, and live maps and locations of pilgrimage sites.

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain will also participate in the four-day international Hajj conference organised by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj in Jeddah. Further agreements will be made with organisations and companies responsible for providing services to pilgrims at the Hajj Expo.

Previously, the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony authorised private Hajj organising companies and their subsidiaries to begin bookings for Hajj 2025 on Friday.

According to a ministry spokesperson, private Hajj scheme bookings will be open from January 10 to 31.

The spokesperson said the ministry has published details of various Hajj packages under the private scheme on its official website.

He said basic Hajj packages range from Rs1.1 million to Rs2.15 million, while additional premium packages exceeding Rs3 million must be approved by the ‘Hajj Policy Formulation Committee.

He said that private operators must conduct pilgrim bookings in accordance with the Service Provider Agreement (SPA). For packages exceeding Rs3 million, operators are required to submit full details during the approval process.

Additionally, all transactions involving packages over Rs3 million will be shared with the FBR and other relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi announced on Sunday that booking process for private Hajj pilgrims had officially commenced from Friday.Ashrafi warned that no private entity was authorised to facilitate visas for beggars and promised strict action against any organisation found complicit in enabling the activities of the begging mafia.