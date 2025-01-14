Country to improve local fisheries on Chinese model: Pakistani scholar

In the bustling city of Qingdao, China, Aidah from Gwadar, Balochistan, is standing at the forefront of academic excellence as she pursues her PhD in fisheries resources at Ocean University of China (OUC).

The azure waters of the East China Sea shimmer in the distance, serving as a constant reminder of her profound connection to the sea, water, and fish.

“The sea is in my blood,” Aidah says, reflecting on her journey. It is under the mentorship of Chinese Professor Liu Qun that Aidah has discovered the immense potential of sustainable fisheries management.

Upon her arrival at the OUC, she was immediately captivated by the inclusive environment. “Teachers here are welcoming and humble,” she remarks.

“They treat all students equally, regardless of nationality. This experience has been incredibly enriching, both academically and personally.”

Her research focuses intently on the coastline of Balochistan, particularly the demersal and biological fish species in both shallow and deep waters.

By studying their health, the effects of overfishing, and the policies that affect them, Aidah aims to develop sustainable fisheries management practices to safeguard future fish populations.

“Overfishing is a massive issue along the Balochistan coastline,” she emphasizes. “Unlike Sindh, where policies and fishing seasons are more regulated, Balochistan needs a comprehensive approach.”

Despite the rigorous demands of pursuing a PhD, Aidah has still made impressive professional gains. She has completed two research papers and is diligently working on a third, with one of her papers currently under revision for publication in the Fish and Fisheries journal.

Her academic journey has taken her to numerous conferences, workshops and international events, such as the Marine Aquaculture International Training Program and the China International Agricultural Products Fair.

“These experiences have not only enhanced my research but also provided valuable networking opportunities with professionals from institutions like Shanghai Ocean University,” she shares.

Aidah’s time in China has not only molded her academically but has also ignited her passion for advocating for education in Balochistan.

She notes that many young men prioritize lower-level jobs over higher education, while women face societal barriers. “I encourage students from Balochistan who dream of studying in China to persist in their efforts to connect with professors and apply for scholarships,” she stresses. “Education should be a top priority for the development of Balochistan and Pakistan.”

As Aidah looks towards the future, she is eager to implement the policies and sustainable practices learned during her academic journey to improve the fishing industry in Gwadar and along the Balochistan coastline.

“My experience at OUC has been transformative,” she says. “I believe that with consistent struggle and perseverance, success is attainable.”