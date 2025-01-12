Habib makes history as first Lebanese to win Grand Slam match

Lebanon’s Hady Habib made history Sunday at the Australian Open by becoming the first player from his country to win a Grand Slam match. World number 219 Habib is the only Lebanese ever, man or woman, to come through qualifying and reach the main draw at one of the four majors. The 26-year-old continued his fairytale run with a 7-6 (7/4), 6-4, 7-6 (8/6) victory over China’s Bu Yunchaokete in front of a frenzied crowd out on Court 13. He was draped in the Lebanon flag as he signed autographs after the match. “This is probably one of the best days of my career honestly,” said Habib. “It’s such an incredible feeling to get this win not only for myself but for Lebanon and Lebanese tennis. “As you guys could see there, the crowd was absolutely wild. It made it even more special to win in front of them.” Born in America to a Lebanese father, Habib lived in Lebanon for a few years from the age of six and has been representing the country since he was 15 when he first played in the Davis Cup. Habib also wore the Lebanon colours proudly at last year’s Paris Olympics where he lost in the first round to Carlos Alcaraz. “There were definitely more people at the Alcaraz match,” smiled Habib. “I think there were more Lebanese people today, so it felt a little more special. “The support I’ve been getting these last couple days has been incredible. My phone has been absolutely blowing up. “I actually have some family from Sydney that came out to watch. It’s been a special time for me to have all the Lebanese people join in the community,” he added. “Yeah, I felt the energy out there.” His reward is a second-round match against France’s 14th seed Ugo Humbert. “It’s a huge win, especially what we’ve been going through as a country,” said Habib. “I think to bring something positive, especially we’ve been having a rough time with obviously the war. We had our other issues in the past. It’s just nice to get this win for Lebanon and for the people. “This is the biggest achievement I’ve had in my entire career.”