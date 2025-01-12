Snoop Dogg honours late Tupac Shakur’s mom

Snoop Dogg paid his tribute to the late mother of the legendary rapper, Tupac Shakur. Afeni Shakur, who was born on January 10, would’ve celebrated her 78th birthday this year. She was an American political activist and member of the Black Panther Party.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the iconic musician who recently released his album, Missionary, in collaboration with Dr. Dre, reshared a post that featured Afeni delivering a speech.

According to the post uploaded, she made her address at the KMEL Summer Jam at Concord Pavilion, on September 13, 1997 speaking of her son, who had passed away a year earlier, after he was shot four times by an unidentified assailant in a drive-by shooting.

In the video, the influential mother could be heard saying, “As long as you keep Tupac’s vision, his music and his memory alive, his spirit will not die.”

“I still believe, it is in the depths of my heart, you can kill a revolutionary but you cannot kill a revolution,” she added which prompted the crowd to deliver an applause.

“I want to encourage you to keep loving, keep creating, keep making music, keep dancing, keep living. Now, peace, we outta here,” Afeni Shakur said in conclusion of her powerful message.