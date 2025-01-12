Nadia Afgan doesn’t want to work with Khalilur Rehman Qamar

Veteran actor Nadia Afgan has expressed her unwillingness to work with acclaimed writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar.?Speaking candidly in a recent interview, Afgan described her past interactions with the playwright, recalling an incident at the start of her career.

She recounted arriving on set for an advertisement shoot, where Qamar was already present, smoking with his legs crossed.

Despite being in her designated space, he maintained his posture and casually inquired, “Who are you?” In response, Afgan responded with the same question.

Later, she learned of Qamar’s reputation as a renowned writer and playwright. However, Afgan stated that she was unimpressed by his behavior, alleging that he lacked the courtesy and respect necessary when interacting with women.

“He may be a great writer, but he is not a good person,” Afgan said, adding that she neither likes him nor intends to work with him in the future. She firmly stated that even if invited by Qamar, she would decline the offer.

The actor emphasized the importance of distinguishing how to talk to and treat women, a quality she believes Qamar does not possess.