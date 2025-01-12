‘A Simple Favor 2’ director addresses Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick feud rumours

Paul Feig asks you do yourself a simple favor and don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. The director slammed speculation that A Simple Favor 2 starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrickhad been shelved by Amazon because of, as one user on X claimed, “Blake Lively’s refusal to promote-amid her messy legal battle JustinBaldoni-and growing tensions with Anna Kendrick. Anna is furious. Paul Feig is disappointed. Hollywood is in shock.”

As it turns out, the 62-year-old is just shocked by the absurdity of these rumors. “This is total BS. Sorry,” he wrote in a quote tweet Jan. 10. “The movie is finished and coming out soon. Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days.”

As for why the sequel doesn’t have a release date despite wrapping production in April 2024? Well, he has answers for that, too.

“It’s called post production, which generally takes over half a year at least when you factor in editing, scoring, special effects, sound mixing, close captioning and all the technical quality control that has to be done,” Feig explained. “Our post schedule always had us finishing everything by mid-January.”

“Movies don’t come out the second they’re finished because the studio spends the previous year deciding the best date to release it,” he continued. “We’ve always planned on something spring/summer of this year. That’s how movies work. I hope this helps.”

And trust him, it is worth the wait. “The movie is awesome and Blake and Anna turn in amazing performances,” Feig added. “I can’t wait for you all to see it. Stay tuned for more details. Simple Favor 2 is coming soon!”

Rumors of A Simple Favor 2 delay come amid Lively’s legal battle with her It Ends With Uscostar and director. Last month, she filed a legal complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and alleging his involvement in a smear campaign against her. For his part, he has denied the allegations and his attorney has said they plan to file a lawsuit against the actress.