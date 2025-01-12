Minister emphasises need for collective action to overcome barriers to girls’ education

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui emphasised the need for collective action to overcome the barriers to girls’ education, underscoring the importance of education in empowering women and strengthening communities.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a two-day global conference on “Girls’ Education in Muslim Society: Challenges and Opportunities” on Sunday, the minster reiterated his commitment as education minister to ensure that every child in Pakistan, regardless of gender, socio-economic background, or geographical location, has access to quality education.

“Addressing educational disparities remains a top priority for the government as education plays a vital role in empowering girls, in their prosperity, development and well-being,” the minster added.

Expressing concern over the persistent opposition to girls’ education, the minister called on the nation to unite in challenging these entrenched societal norms and attitudes.

He stressed that girls’ education was not only a moral imperative but also an economic necessity, highlighting that educated girls are better equipped to care for their families and access better job opportunities.

Meanwhile, the minister acknowledged the significant challenges facing girls’ education, noting that millions of girls are still out of school in Pakistan. Highlighting the significant obstacles girls face in accessing education, he said that the government had launched several initiatives aimed at increasing girls’ enrolment and improving the overall quality of education nationwide.

The federal minister for education, outlined several key measures aimed at improving the quality of education, including teacher training, the construction of new schools, and the provision of scholarships for female students.

He also noted that efforts were underway to enhance school infrastructure, particularly in underserved and rural areas, to ensure better educational opportunities for all students.

He stressed the need to create a society where girls have access to quality education that enables them to reach their full potential.

The minister also highlighted the vital role of parents, teachers and community leaders in promoting girls’ education, urging that their contributions be recognised.

He called for collective action to remove the barriers to girls’ education and eliminate the existing inequalities in the education system.