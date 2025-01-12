Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Sunday urged governments, civil society, and international partners to collaborate in creating an environment where girls are encouraged, supported, and empowered to pursue their education.

While addressing the concluding session of the International Conference on Girls’ Education in Muslim Communities held in Islamabad, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani said that education is not a privilege but a fundamental right. Governments, civil society must unite for girls’ education: Senate Chairman: Gilani

He called on Muslim communities and the international community to renew their commitment to empowering girls through education, underscoring the teachings of Islam and the vision of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who strongly advocated for gender equality and the importance of education for all.

The conference brought together global leaders, including Hissein Brahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Isa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League, and distinguished dignitaries such as Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai and former Prime Minister of Norway Kjell Magne Bondevik, to discuss the challenges and opportunities for girls’ education in Muslim communities.

He said, “The future of any society lies in the education of its youth, particularly girls. We cannot build a prosperous future if we leave half of our population behind,”.

He also paid tribute to the global efforts of Malala Yousafzai, whose advocacy has inspired millions. He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to ensuring that every girl, regardless of background, has access to quality education.

Gilani also highlighted the contributions of Former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and first women Prime Minister of the Muslim world Benazir Bhutto for women’s education and their endeavors for bringing gender equality, social empowerment, and political participation for women in Pakistan.

The Chairman said that history reminds that educated Muslim women have played a major role in shaping societies.

“Their inspiring stories, charismatic personalities, and determination to contribute to the development of their environment make them beacons that guide young women and men today,” he added.

He highlighted that Fatima al-Fihri founded the world’s first university, while Razia Sultana ruled with wisdom and strength. They proved that when given the chance, women lead, innovate, and transform the world.

Yousaf Raza Gilani said that literacy, especially among women, is a cornerstone of a sustainable and prosperous society.

He said that educating girls transforms individual lives and uplifts entire communities by improving health outcomes and fostering economic empowerment, building resilience, promoting stability, and strengthening social cohesion.

He called for advancing the cause of girls’ education, emphasizing that the country must embrace a comprehensive approach that combines collaborative action, resource development, and community engagement. The Chairman urged distinguished scholars and policymakers to translate the invaluable insights and lessons of this conference into tangible, impactful strategies that will inspire change. The conference concluded with the adoption of the ‘Islamabad Declaration,’ a collaborative framework aimed at addressing key challenges in girls’ education.

The declaration calls for gender-sensitive policies, resource mobilization, and strengthened partnerships with international organizations to enhance the educational opportunities for girls across Muslim communities.