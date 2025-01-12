FIA arrests two more suspects linked to Greece boat tragedy

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested two more suspects, including a human smuggler, in connection with the Greece boat tragedy. According to the FIA spokesperson, the suspects, identified as Zain Ali and Asif Shah, were apprehended from different locations in Hafizabad and Gujrat. Officials stated that Zain Ali had taken Rs4.5 million from Ahsan, a resident of Jalalpur Jattan, promising to send him to Europe. Tragically, Ahsan lost his life in the Greece boat accident. The second suspect, Asif Shah, allegedly duped another citizen by promising overseas employment and extorted Rs800,000 from him. Earlier, an investigation committee probing the recent Greece boat tragedy revealed the involvement of 31 officials of the FIA. The committee decided to place the names of FIA officers, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables in the Passport Control List (PCL).