47 unique stair-ways amid Multan’s six gates serve as cultural, commerce

Like many ancient cities, Multan was established on a mound surrounded by a towering defensive wall, with six grand gates serving as the entry points to the walled city.

However, over the past century, the residents of Multan have developed a distinctive feature that sets it apart from other cities—47 unique stairs connecting various parts of the city. These stairways, built gradually over decades, remain a fascinating uniqueness to the ingenuity and resilience of the city’s people.

As the population expanded beyond the city’s original boundaries, residents constructed these stairways to navigate the walled city more conveniently. Spanning over a hundred years, these structures have become an integral part of Interior Multan’s urban landscape.

Built mostly by local efforts, the stairways allowed easy passage between the gates and facilitated social, economic, and cultural interaction within the city.

The construction of these stairways began during the pre-independence era, coinciding with the introduction of cement. Today, they vary in material and condition—some are made of thick bricks, others of Multani tuff, and a few of cement. Despite their deteriorated state due to neglect, many remain functional, serving thousands of residents daily.

These stairways have a cultural and practical significance that continues to shape the lives of Multan’s people. They are not just pathways but conduits of connection, enabling residents to attend family gatherings, cultural events, and daily chores without the need for vehicles.

Remarkably, the stairways between Delhi Gate and Pak Gate number eight, with one near a private residence now blocked. Between Delhi Gate and Bohar Gate, six stairways exist, while the stretch from Lohari Gate to Delhi Gate boasts the highest number—ten.

Among them, one is reinforced with wood, and another with iron.

Renowned local tourist guide Amir Bashir, who also serves as an official with the Walled City Project, describes these stairways as a marvel of past engineering. “Multan is likely the only city in the world with such an extensive network of stairways within its walled structure,” he remarked, comparing it to Lucknow, which has only three to four similar stairways.

Bashir himself has traversed nearly six kilometers through these stairways, underscoring their significance as a unique architectural feature of the ancient city.

Despite their utility, these stairways have received little attention in historical records.

However, they remain a living example of community-driven urban planning, with locals adapting their environment to meet their needs. Many residents and visitors continue to use these stairways to reach markets, homes, and landmarks swiftly.

Walled City Project’s Assistant Director, Umair Ghazanfar, emphasized the historical importance of these stairways, along with Multan’s small fortress-like houses and architectural wonders. He urged history enthusiasts, students, and archaeologists to explore Multan to experience its timeless charm.

Multan’s vibrant interior city markets, known for their reasonable prices, attract shoppers from across the city. For the residents of the walled city, the stairways offer a practical and efficient means of movement, keeping the community interconnected while preserving a piece of history that remains unique to Multan.

These stairways are more than a physical structure; they are a symbol of the city’s cultural and architectural legacy, a bridge between its storied past and its thriving present, Umair concludes.