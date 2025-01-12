Aerial firing on district bars’ elections, one lawyer injured, 50 arrested

Lahore police arrested more than 50 lawyers who were involved in aerial firing after victory in the annual elections of the Lahore Bar Association (LBA).

PTI leader Hammid Khan’s group made a comeback with revenge; with his and PTI’s support, Mubashir Rehman manages to win the Lahore Bar Association presidential elections and becomes the president.

Mozang police also registered a case on behalf of SHO. Most of the lawyers were later released after submitting surety bonds. Saleem, Khizer Hayat, Sheheryar, Zahid, Rizwan, and Sufiyan were nominated in the FIR.

Lawyer injured during celebratory firing in Faisalabad. In a separate incident, one person was injured during aerial firing by lawyers in Summundri, Faisalabad. A man who was identified as Mohammad Safiyan received bullet injuries in his leg.

Police sources said that the injured Safiyan was also involved in the illegal act of aerial firing after the district bar’s elections. Faisalabad police registered a case against 14 unidentified persons and started an investigation. Supporters of the candidates, who secured victory in the Mandi Bahauddin District Bar Association annual elections on Saturday, celebrated their win by firing into the air. The firing created panic among residents of the area, while the police were also present there, but they watched all the scenes helplessly. Similarly, the lawyers who contested the District Bar Association Faisalabad elections also celebrated their victory by firing into the air.