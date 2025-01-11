RDA inflows up 9%, clock in at $203mn in December 2024

Inflows through the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) clocked in at $203 million in December, reflecting a growth of 9% compared to $186 million in November 2024, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said on Saturday.

Out of the total December inflows, $13 million has so far been repatriated, while funds to the tune of $113 million have been utilised locally. The net repatriable liability stands at $76 million.

The central bank shared that the total number of RDA accounts opened reached 778,713 from 768,394 a month ago at November-end, showing a month-on-month increase of 10,319 accounts.

As per the latest data available on the SBP’s website, the cumulative RDA inflow clocked in at $9.342 billion by the end of the previous month, out of which $1.7 billion has so far been repatriated, while funds to the tune of $5.911 billion have been utilised locally.

Consequently, total net repatriable liability stands at $1.73 billion as of December-end.

Out of the total outstanding liability, an amount of $1,208 million is with Naya Pakistan Certificates, with $460 million in conventional NPCs and $748 million in Islamic instruments. Similarly, an amount of $425 million is ‘balances in accounts’, the SBP data showed.

Meanwhile, Roshan Equity Investments inched up monthly and stood at $59 million, registering a monthly increase of 16%.

RDA is a significant source of foreign exchange inflows for Pakistan, which is grappling with liquidity challenges.

The initiative was launched in September 2020 by the SBP and offers up to 8% profit on US dollar investments.