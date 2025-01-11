James Anderson in talks to play for Lancashire in 2025 season

James Anderson looks set to make a professional comeback in Division Two of the County Championship next season, after it was revealed he is in talks with Lancashire about an all-format return that will take his career past his 43rd birthday.

Anderson played his 188th and final Test against West Indies at Lord’s in July 2024. He bowed out after 21 years as an England cricketer with 704 Test wickets at 26.45, and has not featured competitively since.

However, he showed he had unfinished business when he put himself forward for the IPL auction in December – where he went unsold – and has stayed fit during his role as England’s Test bowling coach, with regular stints in the nets plus work with the team’s strength and conditioning coaches.

Now, according to The Telegraph, he is ready to commit to at least one final season with Lancashire – the club that first signed him as a teenager almost a quarter of a century ago, and for whom he made his first-class debut in 2002.

Lancashire were relegated from the top flight of the County Championship last season, although Anderson demonstrated his enduring prowess in first-class cricket with figures of 7 for 35 in his solitary appearance against Nottinghamshire at Southport in June.

He is expected to be available from the start of the 2025 season, including a return to Lord’s to face Middlesex in Lancashire’s opening match from April 4 to 7, and – assuming he continues his coaching role with England – he could feature in five matches before the Test summer begins with a one-off match against Zimbabwe in May.

Anderson’s comeback would also have to be combined with his burgeoning media duties, while Lancashire would also have to pay his wages for the first time in more than a decade, now that he is no longer an ECB centrally contracted player. Lancashire’s first home match is against Northamptonshire at Old Trafford in the second round of the Championship, beginning on April 11.

He could also feature in Lancashire’s white-ball teams, although he hasn’t played any form of T20 cricket for more than a decade. His last match in the format was Lancashire’s four-run loss in the T20 Blast final in 2014.