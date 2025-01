P resident Asif Ali Zardari has summoned sessions of the National Assembly and Senate, scheduled for Monday, January 13, and Tuesday, January 14, respectively. The National Assembly session will commence at 5:00 PM, while the Senate session is set to begin at 4:00 PM. The president summoned the sessions of the National Assembly and the Senate in the exercise of the powers conferred by Article 54(1) of the Constitution of the country.