Revised school timings in Punjab after winter holidays

Schools across Punjab will reopen on January 13 after the winter holidays, with the Department of Special Education issuing revised school timings to accommodate the ongoing cold wave in the region.

The department confirmed that special education institutions, which had been closed since December 20 for the winter break, will resume operations on Monday. The schools will open at 9:00 AM and close at 2:00 PM from Monday to Thursday and Saturday.

However, on Fridays, the schools will close earlier, at 12:00 PM. In response to the continuing cold weather, the department has also relaxed the uniform requirements for students in special educational institutions. The relaxation will be in effect from January 13 until February 15, allowing students to dress more warmly to cope with the chilly temperatures.

Meanwhile, all public and private schools in Punjab are also set to reopen on January 13, as the provincial government has not announced any further extensions to the winter holidays. The resumption of classes is expected to proceed as scheduled despite the ongoing cold conditions.