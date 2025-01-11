PTI founder moves LHC for bail in May 9 cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan approached the Lahore High Court (LHC), seeking post-arrest bail in several May 9 cases registered against him.

The PTI founder maintained in the plea that he was in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in Islamabad on May 9 and had nothing to do with the violence on the day. Imran Khan termed the cases against him as an act of ‘political revenge’.

Imran Khan told the court that he has been subjected to ‘political victimization’ and facing several ‘fabricated’ cases for two years, requesting the court to approve his post-arrest bail.

The PTI founder approached the LHC after his bail plea was rejected by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in eight May 9 cases including the Jinnah House attack.

“The ATC has rejected the bail applications, contrary to the facts,” Imran Khan argued.

Earlier, PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khanum said that Imran Khan has decided to plea his case at the International Human Rights Organisation (IHRO).

Talking to journalists outside Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan alleged that the PTI founder is being denied the right to communicate with his children. She further claimed, “He is not allowed to meet his doctor, and this treatment amounts to torture.”

Aleema claimed that ‘no court is willing to hear their petitions.’ “The PTI founder has said we have no other option left now,” she revealed.

She mentioned that the PTI founder plans to take his case to international human rights organizations. Aleema Khanum also shared that the PTI founder laughed heartily at Rana Sanaullah’s press conference.

“Our family is receiving threats and warnings,” she disclosed, adding, “We have taken on a responsibility as a family.”