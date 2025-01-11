Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy Launches “The Facets of Hate Speech”

Two-Time Academy Award Winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s SOC Films is proud to announce the launch of its latest campaign, “Facets of Hate Speech” [Nafrat Angez Guftugu ke Pehlu]. This groundbreaking initiative features a YouTube series of five films, aiming to spark a new dialogue around the rising concerns of the Pakistani community regarding hate speech. The series will also shed light on the work of individuals who are addressing one of the greatest crises of our times.

The films feature activists, experts, and officials commenting on serious situations. This series aims to challenge social norms and change the narrative on topics that have been deemed too taboo to speak on.

“This campaign is a crucial step in confronting the grave threat of hate speech which has deeply woven itself into the fabric of Pakistani society—an alarming reality that challenges the future we envision for our country. Hate speech fuels intolerance, discrimination, and violence. It silences dissent, undermines human rights, and jeopardizes the very foundation of a just and equitable society. Through this series, we aim to give voice to the victims of hate speech, amplify the voices of those working tirelessly to combat it, and inspire action for a more inclusive, and tolerant Pakistan.”said Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.

The five-part series explores the following critical facets of hate speech:

1. “Haibatnaak Surat-e-Haal (State of Dread)” – Cyber Harassment: This film delves into the disturbing rise of cyber harassment in Pakistan, focusing on its devastating impact on women and the urgent need for stronger legal protections and increased online safety measures. It feature s the poignant case of Naila Rind, a young woman tragically driven to suicide by online harassment, and explore the experiences of other victims, activists, and legal experts. [Releasing 13 th January 2025]

2. “Azaadi (Liberation)” – Aurat March: This film examines the fierce backlash faced by the Aurat March, a powerful women’s rights movement in Pakistan. It analyses the targeted attacks against the march, revealing the forces that try to silence dissent and the unwavering resilience of the women who refuse to be silenced. Prominent feminist activists and scholars share their insights on the challenges faced by women’s rights movements in a climate of increasing polarization. [Releasing 14 th January 2025]

3. “Insaaf Ki Qeemat (The Price of Justice)” – Rashid Rehman: This film sheds light on the perilous landscape surrounding blasphemy laws in Pakistan, focusing on the tragic case of Rashid Rehman, a lawyer murdered for defending an individual accused of blasphemy. It explore s the immense personal, legal, and societal challenges faced by defense lawyers in such sensitive cases and highlight the urgent need for reforms to protect human rights defenders. [Releasing 15 th January 2025]

4. “Shanakht Ka Muqadma (Trial For Identity)” – Transgenders: This film examines the surge in hate speech directed at Pakistan’s transgender community following the landmark Transgender Persons Act of 2018. It expose s the targeted smear campaigns, fueled by misinformation and disinformation, that have sought to undermine the rights and dignity of transgender individuals. The film feature s the voices of transgender activists, human rights defenders, and legal experts who are working to combat discrimination and ensure the full inclusion of transgender people in Pakistani society. [Releasing 16 th January 2025]