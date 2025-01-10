NBA postpones Lakers game against the Hornets because of wildfires

The NBA announced it was postponing Thursday night’s game between the LA Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets because of the devastating wildfires burning in Los Angeles County.

It is the second straight day a game slated to be played in downtown Los Angeles has been postponed. The NHL’s Los Angeles Kings were scheduled to host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

The date for the rescheduled games has not been announced yet. The Kings said tickets for their postponed game against Calgary will be good for the rescheduled date.

The Los Angeles Rams Monday night NFC wild-card round postseason game against the Minnesota Vikings was moved to Arizona because of the devastating fires. The game was originally scheduled to be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The NFL announced Thursday that the game was being moved to at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.

In 2003, the league moved a Monday night regular-season game between the Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers to Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, due to wildfires.

The Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers both train in areas not threatened by fires, but both teams are monitoring the air quality and its potential impact on their workouts.

The Chargers changed their practice schedule Wednesday to minimize their players’ outdoor time in coastal El Segundo. The Chargers are leaving after practice on Thursday for Houston and their AFC wild-card matchup against the Texans on Saturday.

Coach Jim Harbaugh had the Chargers’ offensive and defensive units practice separately to limit their time on the field. The air quality at the team’s complex was 185 on Wednesday. Anything above 150 is considered unhealthy.

The Rams held their first practice on Thursday. Their headquarters are in Woodland Hills, a neighborhood located about 13 miles north of fire-ravaged Pacific Palisades but separated by the Santa Monica Mountains.