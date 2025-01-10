Nora Fatehi narrowly escapes LA wildfire

Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi was caught in the blazing wildfire in LA, that has forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

On Thursday, Nora Fatehi was among more than 130,000 people, who were forced to flee their homes in Los Angeles, due to the catastrophic wildfires blazing across the Southern California city that is the centre of the American film and TV industry and is also the home to many celebrities, she revealed in an Instagram story.

Taking to her stories on the social platform, Fatehi shared in a video message, “I’m in LA and the wildfires are crazy. I’ve never seen anything like this. This is insane.”

“We just got an evacuation order, like 5 minutes ago. So, I quickly packed all my stuff and I’m evacuating out of here, out of this area,” she added. “I’m going to go near the airport and stay there because I have a flight today and I really hope I can catch it. I hope it doesn’t get cancelled because this shit is scary. I have never experienced this before.” She signed off with a promise to keep her followers updated and noted, “Hopefully I can get out in time. And yeah man, I really hope people in LA are safe.”

Before her video message, the ‘Street Dancer’ star had shared a brief clip showing the fire from her car. “The LA fires are crazy right now I hope everyone is okay,” she captioned.

Besides Fatehi, Bollywood’s global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas was also among the witnesses of the devastating wildfires in LA. She posted a video of the blaze from her mansion and wrote, “My thoughts are with everyone. I hope we are all able to be safe tonight.”

The ‘Citadel’ actor also thanked the rescue workers and fire department for their hard work.

It is to be noted that the wildfires have destroyed more than 1,000 structures so far, forcing over 130,000 residents to evacuate their homes.

One of the largest blazes, which broke out in Pacific Palisades, a picturesque neighbourhood between the beach towns of Santa Monica and Malibu that is home to many film, television and music stars, on Tuesday, has since consumed nearly 15,000 acres of land. Reports suggest that celebrities including Adam Brody, Leighton Meester, Paris Hilton and Anthony Hopkins lost their homes to fire, whereas, Mark Hamill, Mandy Moore, Ben Affleck and James Woods among others were forced to flee.

The catastrophe has also caused a delay in productions of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Abbott Elementary’ as well as Critics’ Choice Awards.