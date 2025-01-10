Musical evening held at Alhamra

The Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gulberg 3, came alive with vibrant performances as emerging stars took the stage in a mesmerising evening of music.

The event highlighted the immense talent of young artists, captivating the audience with their skill and passion for music.

Promising vocalists Alia Akbar, Aleena Sarfraz, Ayman Fatima and Syeda Maryam enthralled attendees with their melodious renditions. Mirza’s soulful performance of Heer, accompanied by Angel Sunil on violin, added a traditional charm to the evening.

Instrumentalists showcased their brilliance, with Shehryar on flute, Alisha on tabla, Haroon on dholak, Baziliel on keyboard, Raheem on drums, and Rachael Babar on guitar, creating a symphony of sounds that resonated with the audience.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed commended the initiative: “Alhamra continues to serve the arts and culture through its two iconic complexes, fostering creativity and artistic expression.”

Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi emphasised the importance of nurturing young talent, adding, “These young artists represent the future stars of our cultural landscape. Alhamra remains committed to providing equal opportunities for youth in all fields of fine arts.”

The evening was a testament to Alhamra’s dedication to promoting emerging talent and ensuring that the next generation of artists has the platform they need to shine. It was a vibrant celebration of creativity, tradition and music’s enduring power to unite people.