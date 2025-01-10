My hijab my choice: Noor Bukhari

Former film actress Noor Bukhari, who stepped away from showbiz, has responded decisively to criticism surrounding her unique hijab style, asserting that her head-covering is a personal choice.

Bukhari faced backlash on social media after sharing images of herself in an unconventional hijab style. Critics argued that her attire did not align with traditional interpretations of hijab.

Taking to Instagram, the actress addressed her detractors, emphasising that no one has the right to judge her choices. “Whether I wear a hijab, turban, or cover my head with a dupatta, it is entirely my decision,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Bukhari further expressed her disapproval of unsolicited commentary, stating that her decision to cover her head stems from personal conviction and does not require public validation.