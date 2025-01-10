Imran Ashraf honoured with best host award

‘Mazaq Raat’s host Imran Ashraf has been honoured with ‘Best Host of the year Award’ at PBCF Nations Leaders Awards ceremony held in Karachi. ‘Mazaq Raat’ is a household entertainment programme. Expressing his views over winning the award, Imran Ashraf said his award is for his channel and all those attached with it. Attributing his milestone achievement to the channel, the versatile host and actor said, “I am grateful to the channel, which earned me great respect and eminence. It is ‘Mazaq Raat’ that gave me an opportunity to bag this prestigious award.” The award giving ceremony was graced by showbiz stars, politicians and dignitaries.