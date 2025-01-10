ECP registers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s ‘Awam Pakistan Party’

The Election Commission of Pakistan has officially registered former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s new political party, ‘Awam Pakistan Party’.

The registration announcement was accompanied by a notification confirming Abbasi as the convener and Miftah Ismail as the General Secretary of the party. The Commission has also approved the intra-party elections of Awam Pakistan, which were held earlier this year. Awam Pakistan submitted the details of these elections to the Election Commission on June 26, 2024. With the registration of Awam Pakistan Party, the total number of registered political parties in Pakistan now stands at 168. Earlier, several political figures have joined the Awam Pakistan party in Rawalpindi. According to sources, a prominent landowner and head of the influential Chaudhary family, Chaudhary Inam Zafar, ended his 40-year association with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N). He, along with his family and allies, has joined the Awam Pakistan party under the leadership of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The political switch follows an earlier defection of the same sort. Sources further said the shift has changed Rawalpindi’s political landscape.

Additionally, ten female leaders and councillors, previously affiliated with PML-N, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have also announced their allegiance to the Awam Pakistan party. The women leaders include Zahida Parveen and councillors Saeeda Begum, Maira Begum, Rizwana Bibi, and Arshi Begum. The political switch follows an earlier defection by Chaudhary Sarfraz Afzal, another key figure from the Chaudhary family, to the Awam Pakistan party. These leaders revealed plans to organise a city convention in January, where several other significant PML-N personalities are expected to join the party.